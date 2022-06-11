The eighth Grand Prix of this 2022 season of the IndyCar Series is running and here you can find everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the Unites States.

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will be the eighth Grand Prix of the 2022 IndyCar Series season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

After the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the top four spots were tight, with Will Power leading with 255 points just 3 points clear of second-place Marcus Ericsson. Then come Pato O'Ward with 243 and Alex Palou with 241. Josef Newgarden couldn't take advantage of the pole in Detroit and finished fourth, and with 208 points he is in fifth place in the championship (click here to see the rest of the positions).

On this occasion Alexander Rossi (second in the last Grand Prix and making a great performance towards the end) will be the poleman, with Newgarden in second place and again looking to close in on the leaders. This weekend, in addition to the IndyCar Series, you can enjoy the Toyota Save Mart 350 of Nascar, the Azerbaijan GP of F1 and the 24 hours of Le Mans end.

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America: Storylines

Like last week, who can get the most out of this race is Josef Newgarden, who will try to get closer to the first places. Leader Will Power will start in 15th position, so there is certainly an opportunity not only for Newgarden, but for everyone to get close to him or even overtake him. Marcus Ericsson will start in 4th place so, barring any unforeseen events, he should be able to finish ahead of the leader and, with only 3 points difference, he could easily overtake him.

Alex Palou will start in position 3 so he too could retake the lead if he manages to pass Rossi and Newgarden, while Pato O'Ward in sixth place will also fight for the top spots. Undoubtedly a race of great interest, in which Will Power will very likely lose the lead, so we will have to be attentive to see who will be the new leader.

How to Watch Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America in the U.S.

The eighth race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place this Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: SiriusXM, NBC.

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Josef Newgarden is the favorite to win this race at +400 odds. He is followed by Alexander Rossi, with +500 odds. Colton Herta (+600), Alex Palou (+600) and Pato O’Ward (+700) complete the first 5 places.

DraftKings Josef Newgarden +400 Alexander Rossi +500 Colton Herta +600 Alex Palou +600 Pato O'Ward +700

*Odds via DraftKings