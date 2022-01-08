Spain and Canada will meet each other for the ATP Cup 2022 final. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Spain vs Canada: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the 2022 ATP Cup final in the US

Spain and Canada will face each other in the fixture for the ATP Cup 2022 final in Sidney, Australia. Canada will be playing their first final, while Spain are in the second final (2020). Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

The Canadians beat favorites and defending champions Russia in the semifinals. While Daniil Medvedev tied the fixture after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the singles, Auger-Aliassime teamed up with Denis Shapovalov to send Canada to the final after they defeated Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Meanwhile, Spain beat Poland with two victories in singles from Roberto Bautista Agut (over Hubert Hurkacz in three sets) and Pablo Carreño (over Zielinski in two sets). The Spaniards will try to win their first title after losing to Serbia in 2020.

Spain vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 9, 2021.

Time: Carreño vs Shapovalov (1:30 AM ET), Bautista Agut vs Auger-Aliassime (3:00 AM ET).

Location: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sidney, Australia.

Spain vs Canada: Time by state in the US

Carreño vs Shapovalov

ET: 1:30 AM

CT: 12:30 AM

MT: 11:30 PM

PT: 10:30 PM

Bautista Agut vs Auger-Aliassime

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Spain vs Canada: Storylines

Auger-Aliassime leads 2-1 overall, but Bautista Agut won their last clash 7-6(3), 6-3 in the 2019 Davis Cup final. Meanwhile, Pablo Carreño has beaten Denis Shapovalov in four of their five previous matches. Their most recent game took place at the US Open 2020, with the Spaniard taking the victory.

How to watch or live stream Spain vs Canada for the 2022 ATP Cup final in the US

The ATP Cup 2022 final fixture between Spain and Canada to be played on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at will be broadcasted in the United States. You can also watch it on Tennis Channel.

Spain vs Canada: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to DraftKings, Spain are the favorites to win the series against Canada. Carreño Busta has odds of -160, while Bautista Agut has odds of -130.

First match DraftKings Pablo Carreño Busta -160 Denis Shapovalov +135 Second match Roberto Bautista Agut -130 Felix Auger-Aliassime +110

*Odds by DraftKings