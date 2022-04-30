The Moto GP arrives in Spain for what will be the sixth race of the 2022 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Circuito de Jerez will be the scene of the Spanish Grand Prix, the sixth race of this 2022 Moto GP season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After obtaining victory a week ago at the Portuguese Grand Prix, one of the two leaders of the season, Fabio Quartararo, will seek to continue at the top after making a very good qualifying in which he was second, only 0.453 seconds per behind Francesco Bagnaia, who will have pole position in this Spanish Grand Prix.

In third place will be Aleix Espargaro, who with 66 points is second in the standings, 3 below Quartararo and Alex Rins who will start in 14th position. It will be a great chance for Ducati to get a lot of points and establish themselves as leaders of the constructors' tournament with Bagnaia in 1st position and Jack Miller in 4th.

Spanish Grand Prix Moto GP: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuito de Jerez; Cadiz, Spain

Live Stream: FuboTV

Spanish Grand Prix Moto GP: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Spanish Grand Prix Moto GP: Storylines

Quartararo's victory last week in the Portuguese Grand Prix confirmed him as the leader with 69 points and now he will start second in this Spanish Grand Prix. He is the main favorite to repeat the title achieved in 2021 and race by race he is showing why (in the 5 seasons so far in 2022 he has always been in the Top 10).

Alex Rins is also having a great season, and with 69 points he is the leader together with Quartararo. However, in this race he will start in 14th place, so it is likely that the Frenchman can make a good difference in the championship. Francesco Bagnaia, who will start on pole, will have a great opportunity to get closer to the top of the standings. He currently sits 10th with 31 points.

How to Watch Spanish Grand Prix Moto GP in the U.S.

The sixth Race of this 2022 Moto GP will take place this Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Circuito de Jerez in Cadiz, Spain; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCSN/NBC.

Spanish Grand Prix Moto GP: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to DraftKings: as expected, Fabio Quartararo with m +100 is the favorite followed by Bagnaia with +165. Completing the podium of the 5 main favorites are Joan Mir with +700, Marc Marquez with +850 and Aleix Espargaro with +1100.

DraftKings Quartararo +100 Bagnaia +165 Mir +700 Marquez +850 Espargaro +1100

*Odds via DraftKings