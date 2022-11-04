Washington State will visit Stanford in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Stanford and Washington State clash at Stanford Stadium in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Stanford are having yet another disappointing season with a 3-5 record. They showed signs of improvement with consecutive victories against Notre Dame and Arizona State, but, last week they were crushed 38-13 by a contender such as UCLA. That's Stanford's harsh reality. Stanford lead the all-time series 40-30-1, but have lost the last five meetings between these teams.

Washington State are a 4.5-point favorite on the road at Stanford and they still have a chance for bowl elegibility with a 4-4 record. In order to achieve that, the Cougars need at least two more wins. After Stanford, they'll face Arizona State, Arizona and Washington to close the season. The problem for Washington State is they're living the worst moment of the year with a three-game losing streak: USC, Oregon State and Utah.

Stanford vs Washington State: Date

Stanford will host the Washington State Cougars in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Stanford Stadium in California.

Stanford vs Washington State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Stanford vs Washington State in the US

Washington State will travel to Stanford as part of Week 10 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Pac 12 Network.