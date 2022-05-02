The wait is over. Following a long regular season like in pre-pandemic times, the much anticipated 2022 NHL playoffs have finally begun and the battle for the highly desired Stanley Cup is on.

Only 16 teams are still in contention for the biggest prize in the National Hockey League, which is also the oldest trophy in the history of professional sports in North America. Donated by Lord Stanley of Preston in 1892, the Stanley Cup has seen all kinds of winners, from amateur teams to wealthy franchises in the modern era.

It wasn't until 1926 that the NHL took control of the trophy. Until then, it was contested between amateur hockey clubs in Canada before it became an interleague title. Here, let's look back at all the Stanley Cup winners ordered by year.

NHL winners: List of Stanley Cup champions by year

The most successful team in NHL history are the Montreal Canadiens, who have won the Stanley Cup on 24 occasions. However, it's been 29 years since their last success, which has also been the last time a Canadian team won the trophy.

Since Lord Stanley's donation in 1892, the Stanley Cup was not awarded only twice. First, in 1919 because of the influenza pandemic, and later in 2005 because of the NHL lockout. These are the all-time Stanley Cup winners by year, from the early amateur days to the current NHL times.

Year Winner
1893 Montreal Amateur Athletic Association
1894 Montreal Amateur Athletic Association
1895 Montreal Victorias
1896 Montreal Victorias / Winnipeg Victorias
1897 Montreal Victorias
1898 Montreal Victorias
1899 Montreal Shamrocks / Montreal Victorias
1900 Montreal Shamrocks
1901 Winnipeg Vitorias
1902 Montreal Amateur Athletic Association / Winnipeg Vitorias
1903 Ottawa Silver Seven / Montreal Amateur Athletic Association
1904 Ottawa Silver Seven 
1905 Ottawa Silver Seven 
1906 Montreal Wanderers / Ottawa Silver Seven
1907 Montreal Wanderers / Kenora Thistles
1908 Montreal Wanderers
1909 Ottawa Senators
1910 Montreal Wanderers / Ottawa Senators
1911 Ottawa Senators
1912 Quebec Bulldogs
1913 Quebec Bulldogs
1914 Toronto Blueshirts
1915 Vancouver Millionaires
1916 Montreal Canadiens
1917 Seattle Metropolitans
1918 Toronto Arenas
1919 *Not awarded - season canceled due to influenza pandemic
1920 Ottawa Senators
1921 Ottawa Senators
1922 Toronto St. Pats
1923 Ottawa Senators
1924 Montreal Canadiens
1925 Victoria Cougars
1926 Montreal Maroons
NHL takes control of the Stanley Cup trophy
1927 Ottawa Senators
1928 New York Rangers
1929 Boston Bruins
1930 Montreal Canadiens
1931 Montreal Canadiens
1932 Toronto Maple Leafs
1933 New York Rangers
1934 Chicago Black Hawks
1935 Montreal Maroons
1936 Detroit Red Wings
1937 Detroit Red Wings
1938 Chicago Black Hawks
1939 Boston Bruins
1940 New York Rangers
1941 Boston Bruins
1942 Toronto Maple Leafs

1943

 Detroit Red Wings
1944 Montreal Canadiens
1945 Toronto Maple Leafs
1946 Montreal Canadiens
1947 Toronto Maple Leafs
1948 Toronto Maple Leafs
1949 Toronto Maple Leafs
1950 Detroit Red Wings
1951 Toronto Maple Leafs
1952 Detroit Red Wings
1953 Montreal Canadiens
1954 Detroit Red Wings
1955 Detroit Red Wings
1956 Montreal Canadiens
1957 Montreal Canadiens
1958 Montreal Canadiens
1959 Montreal Canadiens
1960 Montreal Canadiens
1961 Chicago Black Hawks
1962 Toronto Maple Leafs
1963 Toronto Maple Leafs
1964 Toronto Maple Leafs
1965 Montreal Canadiens
1966 Montreal Canadiens
1967 Toronto Maple Leafs
1968 Montreal Canadiens
1969 Montreal Canadiens
1970 Boston Bruins
1971 Montreal Canadiens
1972 Boston Bruins
1973 Montreal Canadiens
1974 Philadelphia Flyers
1975 Philadelphia Flyers
1976 Montreal Canadiens
1977 Montreal Canadiens
1978 Montreal Canadiens
1979 Montreal Canadiens
1980 New York Islanders
1981 New York Islanders
1982 New York Islanders
1983 New York Islanders
1984 Edmonton Oilers
1985 Edmonton Oilers
1986 Montreal Canadiens
1987 Edmonton Oilers
1988 Edmonton Oilers
1989 Calgary Flames
1990 Edmonton Oilers
1991 Pittsburgh Penguins
1992 Pittsburgh Penguins
1993 Montreal Canadiens
1994 New York Rangers
1995 New Jersey Devils
1996 Colorado Avalanche
1997 Detroit Red Wings
1998 Detroit Red Wings
1999 Dallas Stars
2000 New Jersey Devils
2001 Colorado Avalanche
2002 Detroit Red Wings
2003 New Jersey Devils
2004 Tampa Bay Lightning
2005 *Season canceled due to 2004-05 NHL lockout
2006 Carolina Hurricanes
2007 Anaheim Ducks
2008 Detroit Red Wings
2009 Pittsburgh Penguins
2010 Chicago Blackhawks
2011 Boston Bruins
2012 Los Angeles Kings
2013 Chicago Blackhawks
2014 Los Angeles Kings
2015 Chicago Blackhawks
2016 Pittsburgh Penguins
2017 Pittsburgh Penguins
2018 Washington Capitals
2019 St. Louis Blues
2020 Tampa Bay Lightning
2021 Tampa Bay Lightning