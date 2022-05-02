The Stanley Cup is not only the most coveted prize in ice hockey but also the oldest professional sports trophy in North America. Here, take a look at the all-time list of winners by year, from the Challenge Cup days to the NHL era.

The wait is over. Following a long regular season like in pre-pandemic times, the much anticipated 2022 NHL playoffs have finally begun and the battle for the highly desired Stanley Cup is on.

Only 16 teams are still in contention for the biggest prize in the National Hockey League, which is also the oldest trophy in the history of professional sports in North America. Donated by Lord Stanley of Preston in 1892, the Stanley Cup has seen all kinds of winners, from amateur teams to wealthy franchises in the modern era.

It wasn't until 1926 that the NHL took control of the trophy. Until then, it was contested between amateur hockey clubs in Canada before it became an interleague title. Here, let's look back at all the Stanley Cup winners ordered by year.

NHL winners: List of Stanley Cup champions by year

The most successful team in NHL history are the Montreal Canadiens, who have won the Stanley Cup on 24 occasions. However, it's been 29 years since their last success, which has also been the last time a Canadian team won the trophy.

Since Lord Stanley's donation in 1892, the Stanley Cup was not awarded only twice. First, in 1919 because of the influenza pandemic, and later in 2005 because of the NHL lockout. These are the all-time Stanley Cup winners by year, from the early amateur days to the current NHL times.