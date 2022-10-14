Syracuse will host NC State in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Syracuse and NC State will face off in a very intriguing matchup as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can see the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Syracuse have started with a 5-0 record, a feat they hadn't achieved in 35 years, but here comes the toughest part of their schedule: NC State, Clemson and Notre Dame. If the Orange somehow manage to survive, they're not only a candidate in the ACC, but, a serious challenger towards the College Football Playoffs.

NC State are 5-1 and that only loss was against a powerhouse such as Clemson. That's why the Wolfpack is still very much in contention. The No.15 ranked team in the nation is a 3.5-point underdog at No.18 Syracuse. NC State leads the all-time series 13-2. This is a must-win scenario for NC State. Otherwise, they will be definitely out of the race in the Atlantic Division.

Syrcause vs NC State: Date

The NC State Wolfpack will visit the Orange in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Syrcause vs NC State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Syrcause vs NC State in the US

The matchup between the Syracuse Orange and NC State in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. The other option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the ACC Network.