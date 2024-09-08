Trending topics:
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle’s heartfelt words after his US Open loss to Sinner

Taylor Fritz suffered a tough loss against Jannik Sinner in the 2024 US Open final. However, his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, sent him a sweet message to cheer him up.

Morgan Riddle at the 2024 US Open
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesMorgan Riddle at the 2024 US Open

By Natalia Lobo

Despite an incredible two-week run, Taylor Fritz couldn’t achieve his dream of becoming the 2024 US Open champion. The 12th-seeded, the first American man to reach the US Open final since 2006, lost to an impressive Jannik Sinner in three sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-5). Despite the result, Fritz’s girlfriend had a sweet message for him.

“What an amazing week, @taylor_fritz. I could not be more proud of you, and grateful to support you. Your dedication and drive inspires me so much every day. Forever your biggest fan,she wrote on her Instagram story, while sharing a picture of the finalists on the podium.

Riddle and Fritz have been together since 2020. The social media star has not only grown as an influencer, but she has also become one of the most beloved personalities for tennis fans, especially Fritz’s supporters.

Fritz had an amazing run to reach the US Open final, his first career major final, beating names such as Matteo Berrettini, 2022 finalist Casper Ruud, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, and, of course, fellow American Frances Tiafoe.

morgan riddle message to taylor fritz

Morgan Riddle’s Instagram post to Taylor Fritz (@moorrgs/Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“I know we’ve been waiting for a champion for a long time. Sorry, I couldn’t get it done tonight,” Fritz said to the crowd after the match. “It’s been an amazing run, thank you to the fans for everything.”

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle fangirls over Taylor Swift

Sunday’s match could have been historic for US tennis, who had not seen an American man Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2003. Celebrities, both from sports and entertainment, didn’t want to lose the spectacle, including Taylor Swift.

Riddle had a hilarious reaction when seeing Swift, who was accompanied by Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, as well as Mahomes’ wife Brittanny. “Oh my God, mother is here,” she shared on her Instagram story.

US Open 2024: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and all the stars spotted at Fritz vs. Sinner match

Apart from Swift and Kelce, other celebrities spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium included actors Matthew McConaughey and Andrew Garfield, singers Bad Bunny and Usher, NBA stars Paul George and Jayson Tatum, and more.

