US Open 2024: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and all the stars spotted at Fritz vs. Sinner match

The 2024 US Open final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz promises to become an historic match. Here are all the celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who were spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the game.

The 2024 US Open is coming to an end with the men’s final match between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and American No. 1 Taylor Fritz. The match is historic, as Fritz could become the first American man to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2003. And no one wanted to miss it, including Taylor Swift and Chief’s star Travis Kelce.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium has been welcoming some of the biggest names, both in entertainment and sports for the past two weeks. From retired tennis legends such as Serena Williams and Roger Federer, to the Olympic champions Simone Biles and Noah Lyles.

Meanwhile, from the film and music industry some of the names that have been seen at Flushing Meadows include Kevin and Danielle Jonas, Tony Goldwin, Alicia Keys, Ben Stiller and more. Here are all the names that we spotted at the game between Fritz and Sinner.

US Open 2024: All the celebrities spotted at Sinner vs. Fritz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Since starting dating Kelce last October, the billionaire singer-songwriter has become an usual presence at Kansas Chiefs’ NFL games. However, it seems like her interest in sports isn’t solely football, as she didn’t want to lose the tennis match.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes was also seen alongside Swift and Kelce. It’s well-known that the stars like to spend time together, despite reports of aa fallout between Swift and Mahomes’ wife Brittany.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick

Looking for a successor? Andy Roddick, the last American man to win a Grand Slam (US Open 2003), was also seen at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Roddick won the US Open against Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Matthew McConaughey

One of the strongest supporters of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, McConaughey also traveled to New York with the hopes of not missing an American win at the US Open.

Maria Sharapova

The Russian and 5-time Grand Slam winner, and US Open champion in 2006, came back to New York to watch the final. She already was spotted during the women’s semi-finals during the week.

Bon Jovi

Ahead of the US Open final, Bon Jovi was interviewed at the entrance of Arthur Ashe Stadium. “They’re magicians,” he said about tennis players. Hopefully, Sinner and Fritz will live up to that description.

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers‘ Paul George, nicknamed PG-13, was also among the crowd at the US Open final between Sinner and Fritz. It seems like no one wanted to miss the match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Eddie Redmayne

Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne was one of the celebrities attending the 2024 US Open’s men’s final between Fritz and Sinner. The star was sitting next to Bon Jovi and Anna Wintour.

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only music star in the building. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, three-time Grammy winner, was also seen enjoying the match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Bad Bunny at the 2024 US Open men’s final match between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Lola Tung and Sunisa Lee

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star Lola Tung, who plays Belly in the Prime Video’s hit series, was also at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. The actress is also a Coco Gauff’s fan. She was alongside Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

Anna Wintour

American Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour is known to be a long-time tennis fan. She is friends with many players, including Roger Federer and Serena Williams, and one of the usual faces at Grand Slams.

Anna Wintour (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles

Lyles, one-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion, was also at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for Fritz vs. Sinner. He was also, alongside Lewis Hamilton, at the women’s final which won Aryna Sabalenka.

Noah Lyles (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)