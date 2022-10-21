TCU will clash with Kansas State for Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This Big 12 Conference battle will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season includes a very meaningful match in the Big 12 Conference since TCU will host Kansas State at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, FuboTV (Free Trial) will be an option.

In every game that faces teams with winning records the expectation should be very high. In this case, the TCU Horned Frogs will try to hang on to their Conference lead. So far, their 6-0 overall mark puts them ahead of their next opponent. They come from a two-overtime thriller against Oklahoma State that helped them stay undefeated thanks to a 43-40 home win.

Although the Kansas State Wildcats will try to climb up in the standings with this key duel. They also arrive with a close victory, but it was a much more defensive game since their visit to Iowa State ended 10-9. One key detail is that it happened two weeks ago, so they will travel to Texas coming off a bye week. Their 5-1 record, along with their three-game winning streak and the extra rest they had, makes them a tough challenge.

TCU vs Kansas State: Date

The TCU will host the Kansas State in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season Saturday, October 22 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU vs Kansas State: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch TCU vs Kansas State in the US

The game between the TCU and the Kansas State in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. FS1 is another option.