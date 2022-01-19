From one legend to another. Tom Brady can now show off not only that he is the quarterback with the most Super Bowl wins, among several in-field records: he has entered to the select group of stars that were the protagonists of one of The Simpsons correct predictions.

Matt Groening's influence has surpassed the world of entertainment. In 1989 the public met The Simpsons and, up to now, the cartoon continues to air. During its episodes, diverse facts have been proposed as possibles just to see, after, how they become true. Sports have not been able to escape from the cartoons' predictions. The last athlete to be added to this list is NFL legend, Tom Brady.

During its 33 seasons so far, Groening's cartoon has had the accuracy to predict sports facts such as Brazil's loss against Germany, which has occurred in the 2014 World Cup, Neymar Jr's injury, and withdrawal of the pitch on a stretcher, or accusations of corruption to FIFA's leaders.

Also, Football has been reached by The Simpsons predictions, for example, the clash between Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl or singer Lady Gaga's staging at the same event but in 2017. How many more events can the iconic show anticipate us?

The Simpsons' prediction about Tom Brady

In 2005, Tom Brady appeared on an episode of The Simpsons' season 16, on which one video of Homer making a weird dance went viral and caused him to be hired by athletes to teach them how to create their popular celebration dances. The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared the show's stage with LeBron James, Yao Ming, Michelle Kwan, and Warren Snap.

In the mentioned episode, the sportsmen wore hoodies emblazoned with their names on the chest. On January 12, Tom Brady presented his apparel line, among which a blue hoodie with his family name in white letters across the chest appears... Just like the one he wore on The Simpsons 343 episode. Brady's hoodie is made of a mixture of recycled cotton and BCI cotton and its price is $95.