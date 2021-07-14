Check out the countries that have won the most medals in the history of the Summer Olympic Games.

The world stops every four years when the biggest sporting event takes center stage. The Summer Olympic Games gather the best athletes from all over the world, offering fans a couple of eventful weeks with tradition and competition.

Paris 2024 has been a special edition of the Olympics with the return of spectators after an atypical edition at Tokyo 2020 that took place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Summer Games are constantly evolving, adding new sports to the program as the years go by and more events claim their right to be part of the Olympics. What seems to remain unchanged is the all-time medal table, with pretty much the same countries leading the list.

Which country has won the most Olympic medals?

The United States have indisputably won the most gold medals and the most medals overall, almost double the second-placed Russian in all its forms. Russian Athletes have so far appeared at the Olympic Games for five different teams, as the Soviet Union, Russia, Unified Team, Russian Empire, and Olympic Athletes from Russia. At Paris 2024, their athletes competed as "Individual Neutral Athletes," referred to as AIN from the French term, Athlètes Individuels Neutres, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The US can take pride in boasting more than 2,600 medals throughout Olympic Games history. Over 1,000 were gold, over 800 silver, and more than 700 bronze. The former Soviet Union, which earned 440 golden and more than 1,100 total medals in 10 Olympic Games between 1952 and 1992, is the second most successful team in the Summer Olympic history. When the Soviet Union, Russia, and the Russian Empire add their total medal carriers, over 1000 medals still remain below the USA's record.

The third most successful Olympic team in the world is that of the United Kingdom, China are fourth, followed by Germany - West Germany, and East Germany are added together. Take a look at the complete list, as countries as ordered by the number of gold medals won.