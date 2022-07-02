The tour de france is one of the toughest competitions in the world of international cycling, very few were able to win the competition twice or more, but what is the secret to win this event?

The 2022 Tour de France started on July 1st with Tadej Pogacar as the defending champion of the title, he could be close to winning the third consecutive title as he won the 2020 and 2021 edition of the Tour de France.

Four cyclists share the record for the most Tour de France titles, they are Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain. The last one from Spain, won his last title in 1995.

Only three cyclists have a winning streak in the 21st century, one of them was Chris Froome with four titles (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), Alberto Contador (2007, 2009), and current champion Tadej Pogačar with two titles (2020). , 2021).

Tour de France 2022: How do you win the TDF?

The 2022 Tour de France is made up of 21 stages which are divided into 23 days of racing with mountain stages, hilly stages, flat stages, Medium-mountain stages and Individual time trial. To win the big title a ryder must complete most of the stages in the shortest time possible.

Tadej Pogacar won his first title in 2020 after winning the Mountains Classification, Young Rider Classification but what made Tadej win the title were his three stages titles 9, 15 and 20. In 2021 things were the same for Tadej winning three stages 5 , 17 and 18 to win the Tour de France.