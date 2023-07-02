The Tour de France 2023 begins in Spain being one of the most special occasions of the race that is going through its 110th anniversary as one of the most important cycling events in the world where only the best riders manage to reach the end.

The first edition of this race was in 1903 and since then the Tour de France has gone through multiple changes where new stages, rules, and other modifications have been incorporated to improve things for the riders.

During 1904 and 1939 the Tour de France went through a series of important changes where the routes were constantly changed and modified, leading the race to define a new format from time to time.

What does the green jersey mean?

The Green Jersey entered the Tour de France in 1953, that jersey is part of the points classification, riders receive points after winning sprints, high finishes within some stages. In French the Green Jersey is known as maillot vert.

What does the yellow jersey mean in the Tour de France?

This is the most important jersey for riders, the yellow jersey is for the general classification leader, the rider who finishes the stage with the best time (lowest overall) will be the lucky one to receive the yellow jersey at the end of the stage and at the end of the stage. beginning of the next.

Most jerseys were introduced to the Tour de France more than a decade after the race began, with the yellow jersey being the most important, but it did not exist until 1919.