The Tour de France 2023 will be the 110th edition of the race, and as on other occasions, this time the start will be outside of France, in what has been a special and unique event that has been taking place since 1954.

Most people think that the Tour de France always starts in France, the race’s home country, but so far 26 starts have taken place outside of France to make the race a bit more attractive and unique.

On the other hand, the Tour de France has always finished within the country, but in 2024 there will be an exception as the finish line is expected to be moved to another region.

In which city does the race start?

This time, the 2023 Tour de France begins outside of France in what will be the 26th time. The riders will start pedaling from the city of Bilbao in Spain.

Where will the 2023 Tour de France end?

As in previous years, the tradition that the race ends in the capital of France, Paris, specifically in the Champs-Élysées, is maintained. Since 1975 the race has finished in that place, but before that time the finish line was located in the Parc des Princes. .

The 2024 Summer Olympics will directly affect the finish line of the 2024 Tour de France, the organizers decided that during that year the race would end in Nice.