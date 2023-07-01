The Tour de France, cycling’s most prestigious race, captivates fans all over the world. This incredible three-week spectacle brings together the finest cyclists from around the globe, all competing for glory. The much-anticipated 2023 edition of this extraordinary event kicks off on July 1.

Every day of the Tour de France presents a fresh challenge, from the demanding mountain stages to the thrilling sprints. It’s a true test of skill and endurance. With millions of spectators lining the routes and millions more tuning in to watch on TV, the Tour de France has become an iconic symbol of athleticism and excitement.

Not only does the race showcase the breathtaking beauty of France’s landscapes, but it also showcases the unwavering determination of its riders. Each cyclist must demonstrate incredible strength, strategic thinking, and pure cycling excellence to succeed in this remarkable event of 2,160.45 miles/3,477.9 kilometers.

How long is each stage of the Tour de France 2023?