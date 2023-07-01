The Tour de France, cycling’s most prestigious race, captivates fans all over the world. This incredible three-week spectacle brings together the finest cyclists from around the globe, all competing for glory. The much-anticipated 2023 edition of this extraordinary event kicks off on July 1.

Every day of the Tour de France presents a fresh challenge, from the demanding mountain stages to the thrilling sprints. It’s a true test of skill and endurance. With millions of spectators lining the routes and millions more tuning in to watch on TV, the Tour de France has become an iconic symbol of athleticism and excitement.

Not only does the race showcase the breathtaking beauty of France’s landscapes, but it also showcases the unwavering determination of its riders. Each cyclist must demonstrate incredible strength, strategic thinking, and pure cycling excellence to succeed in this remarkable event of 2,160.45 miles/3,477.9 kilometers.

How long is each stage of the Tour de France 2023?

StageDateStart-FinishDistanceType
1Jul 1, 2023Bilbao to Bilbao113.09 miles / 182 kmHilly
2Jul 2, 2023Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien129.91 miles / 208.9 kmHilly
3Jul 3, 2023Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne116.47 miles / 187.4 kmFlat
4Jul 4, 2023Dax to Nogaro113.05 miles / 181.8 kmFlat
5Jul 5, 2023Pau to Laruns101.06 miles / 162.7 kmMountain
6Jul 6, 2023Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque90.03 miles / 144.9 kmMountain
7Jul 7, 2023Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux105.59 miles / 169.9 kmFlat
8Jul 8, 2023Libourne to Limoges124.73 miles / 200.7 kmHilly
9Jul 9, 2023Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme113.40 miles / 182.4 kmMountain
Rest Day 1Jul 10, 2023
10Jul 11, 2023Vulcania to Issoire103.97 miles / 167.2 kmHilly
11Jul 12, 2023Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins111.90 miles / 179.8 kmFlat
12Jul 13, 2023Roanne Belleville-en-Beaujolais104.91 miles / 168.8 kmHilly
13Jul 14, 2023Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne Grand Colombier85.64 miles / 137.8 kmMountain
14Jul 15, 2023Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil94.33 miles / 151.8 kmMountain
15Jul 16, 2023Les Gets les portes du soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc111.23 miles / 179 kmMountain
Rest Day 2Jul 17, 2023
16Jul 18, 2023Passy to Combloux13.92 miles / 22.4 kmIndividual time-trial
17Jul 19, 2023Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel103.00 miles / 165.7 kmMountain
18Jul 20, 2023Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse115.07 miles / 184.9 kmHilly
19Jul 21, 2023Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny107.35 miles / 172.8 kmFlat
20Jul 22, 2023Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering83.04 miles / 133.5 kmMountain
21Jul 23, 2023Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées71.52 miles / 115.1 kmFlat