The Tour de France, cycling’s most prestigious race, captivates fans all over the world. This incredible three-week spectacle brings together the finest cyclists from around the globe, all competing for glory. The much-anticipated 2023 edition of this extraordinary event kicks off on July 1.
Every day of the Tour de France presents a fresh challenge, from the demanding mountain stages to the thrilling sprints. It’s a true test of skill and endurance. With millions of spectators lining the routes and millions more tuning in to watch on TV, the Tour de France has become an iconic symbol of athleticism and excitement.
Not only does the race showcase the breathtaking beauty of France’s landscapes, but it also showcases the unwavering determination of its riders. Each cyclist must demonstrate incredible strength, strategic thinking, and pure cycling excellence to succeed in this remarkable event of 2,160.45 miles/3,477.9 kilometers.
How long is each stage of the Tour de France 2023?
|Stage
|Date
|Start-Finish
|Distance
|Type
|1
|Jul 1, 2023
|Bilbao to Bilbao
|113.09 miles / 182 km
|Hilly
|2
|Jul 2, 2023
|Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien
|129.91 miles / 208.9 km
|Hilly
|3
|Jul 3, 2023
|Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne
|116.47 miles / 187.4 km
|Flat
|4
|Jul 4, 2023
|Dax to Nogaro
|113.05 miles / 181.8 km
|Flat
|5
|Jul 5, 2023
|Pau to Laruns
|101.06 miles / 162.7 km
|Mountain
|6
|Jul 6, 2023
|Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque
|90.03 miles / 144.9 km
|Mountain
|7
|Jul 7, 2023
|Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux
|105.59 miles / 169.9 km
|Flat
|8
|Jul 8, 2023
|Libourne to Limoges
|124.73 miles / 200.7 km
|Hilly
|9
|Jul 9, 2023
|Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme
|113.40 miles / 182.4 km
|Mountain
|Rest Day 1
|Jul 10, 2023
|10
|Jul 11, 2023
|Vulcania to Issoire
|103.97 miles / 167.2 km
|Hilly
|11
|Jul 12, 2023
|Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins
|111.90 miles / 179.8 km
|Flat
|12
|Jul 13, 2023
|Roanne Belleville-en-Beaujolais
|104.91 miles / 168.8 km
|Hilly
|13
|Jul 14, 2023
|Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne Grand Colombier
|85.64 miles / 137.8 km
|Mountain
|14
|Jul 15, 2023
|Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil
|94.33 miles / 151.8 km
|Mountain
|15
|Jul 16, 2023
|Les Gets les portes du soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
|111.23 miles / 179 km
|Mountain
|Rest Day 2
|Jul 17, 2023
|16
|Jul 18, 2023
|Passy to Combloux
|13.92 miles / 22.4 km
|Individual time-trial
|17
|Jul 19, 2023
|Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel
|103.00 miles / 165.7 km
|Mountain
|18
|Jul 20, 2023
|Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse
|115.07 miles / 184.9 km
|Hilly
|19
|Jul 21, 2023
|Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny
|107.35 miles / 172.8 km
|Flat
|20
|Jul 22, 2023
|Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering
|83.04 miles / 133.5 km
|Mountain
|21
|Jul 23, 2023
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées
|71.52 miles / 115.1 km
|Flat