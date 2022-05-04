The USFL continues to be talked about, the season aside from offering football games for the fans, it is also opening new doors for the league officials who will now be part of the NFL in the upcoming season.

Those who said that the USFL was going to be boring were wrong, the league continues to break records and the audience numbers are good. The owners of the USFL are happy and the league is probably still going for the next season in 2023.

A few weeks ago the list of all the officials names (referees) who are working in the USFL came out, divided into multiple crews, the officials have experience in college football and not all of them are men, some women are also working as officials in the USFL.

The NFL is assisting the United States Football League in some things related to the operation of the league, everything seems to indicate that the NFL is willing to have a healthy competition not only with the USFL, but also with the XFL and any other league such as the Fan Controlled Football.

Who are the USFL officials promoted to the NFL?

The National Football League made official in a tweet through their NFL Officiating account @NFLOfficiating the welcome of 19 officials from the USFL, including two women, Denise Crudup and Artenzia Young-Seigler.

They will be available in what will be the upcoming 2022 NFL season, it is not yet clear in which games but probably throughout the season. An official earns $205,000 per season, that translates to $12,000 per game which is much higher than what they earned in the USFL.