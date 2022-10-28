Cincinnati will visit the University of Central Florida at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

UCF and Cincinnati meet in what should be one of the most entertaining matchups from Week 9 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After four consecutive wins, UCF suffered a crushing 34-13 loss against East Carolina. It doesn't get easier for the Golden Knights considering Cincinnati is the No.20 ranked team in the nation. Undoubtedly, this will be the toughest challenge of the season for UCF. Still, they're a 1.5-point favorite thanks to their 11-1 record on their last 12 games at home.

Cincinnati have started their season with a 6-1 record, but, many experts think it's all because of their weak schedule. The Bearcats lost the opener against Arkansas and then they've faced rivals such as Kennesaw State, Miami (OH), Tulsa, South Florida and SMU. QB John Rhys Plumlee has been really solid with 1812 passing yards and 506 rushing yards. Cincinnati have won the last three meetings between these teams.

UCF vs Cincinnati: Date

The UCF Golden Knights will host the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 29 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

UCF vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch UCF vs Cincinnati in the US

In a game with a lot of ranking implications for Cincinnati, the Bearcats will visit the UCF Golden Knights in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ESPN.