United States will face Poland in a second round game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

As expected, the Americans began this second phase with a hard-fought victory against the Dominican Republic 3-1 with runs of 21-25; 25–19; 25–20 and 25–14. The United States team continues to be one of the main candidates to advance to the round and they want to continue proving it with each game.

Also as expected, Poland began their participation in this FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second phase with a loss, as their rivals were the favorites, Serbia. It was 3-0 with runs of 26–24; 25–22 and 25–18, which speaks to a fairly close game, and they will have to continue with a high level if they want to advance to the next round.

United States vs Poland: Date

United States and Poland will face each other in Lodz, Poland this Wednesday, October 5 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) in what will be a second stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

United States vs Poland: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 11:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

United States vs Poland: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between United States and Poland be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.