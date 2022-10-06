The United States and Turkey clash off at the Atlas Arena in the Second Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The United States and Turkey will face each other at the Atlas Arena in Lodz in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship Second Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this women’s Pool F Matchday 8 volleyball match in the US.

This will be their 22nd overall meeting. Expectedly, the United States are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 17 occasions so far; Turkey have grabbed a triumph just four times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on July 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-2 USA win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time at this year’s Volleyball World Championship.

United States vs Turkey: Date

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship Second Round Pool C Matchday 4 game between the United States and Turkey will be played on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Atlas Arena in Lodz.

United States vs Turkey: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch United States vs Turkey in FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2022

The game to be played between the United States and Turkey in the Second Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, will be broadcast on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB in the United States.