USC Trojans HC Lincoln Riley named the successor to Caleb Williams as the starting QB for Week 1

With Caleb Williams heading to the NFL, HC Lincoln Riley has already named his successor as the starting QB for the Trojans.

With only a few days remaining until the start of a new college football season, universities are already planning for Week 1. This is the case for the USC Trojans, who, following the departure of star QB Caleb Williams to the NFL, have had to name a replacement for their debut against LSU.

The 2023-24 season ended positively for USC, with 8 wins and 5 losses. The Trojans ultimately faced Louisville Cardinals in the Hollywood Bowl, concluding the year with a victory of 42-28.

What’s notable about this final game is that star quarterback Caleb Williams chose not to play, as he was preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft. This significant decision suggests that the management anticipated Williams would be one of the top prospects in that draft.

With the departure of the quarterback to the Chicago Bears now confirmed, HC Lincoln Riley’s goal following the preseason is to find a replacement for Williams. This task will undoubtedly be far from easy.

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans throws a touchdown pass against the Tulane Green Wave in the second quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on January 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Trojans will kick off their season this Sunday, September 1, against a tough opponent in LSU. Following that, they will face three challenging matchups: Utah State, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Without a doubt, it’s a tough start to the season.

The successor to Williams for Week 1

Following Williams’ departure to the NFL, HC Riley has finally named his successor for the start of the season. The player is none other than Miller Moss, who has been with the Trojans for several years and had a standout performance in the Hollywood Bowl.

According to ESPN journalist Paolo Uggetti, it will be Moss who starts in Week 1 against LSU: “It took Moss all of spring practice and most of fall camp to officially secure the position, but in many ways, Moss may have won the job back in December.”

Miller Moss #7 of the USC Trojans passes the ball during the first half of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park on December 27, 2023 in San Diego, California.

When Moss earned the starting position?

Caleb Williams’ decision not to participate in the Hollywood Bowl at the end of last season against Louisville, in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, allowed Moss to step in and deliver an outstanding performance.

Regarding this situation, Uggetti stated: “With Williams deciding to not play in the Holiday Bowl in anticipation of his NFL draft decision, Moss stepped into the starting role and made the most of his opportunity.”

The opinion of his teammates regarding Moss

Following the victory in the Hollywood Bowl with a stellar performance by quarterback Miller Moss, his teammates lavished him with praise.

“What Miller did out there, it’s something that’s going to help us in the future, so personally, yes he did,” wide receiver Kyron Hudson said after the win over the Cardinals, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I’m super excited for Miller. He waited his time and he’s ready for it. He’s the guy we need.”