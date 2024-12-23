It seems like the Los Angeles Chargers are poised to reach the 2024 playoffs. To prepare, Jim Harbaugh attempted to bolster Justin Herbert‘s offense but fell short in his effort to sign a new wide receiver.

The 2024 NFL season is nearing its conclusion. In just two weeks, 16 teams will secure playoff spots, with the Chargers vying for one in what has been a challenging yet promising campaign for them.

Before the season began, doubts loomed over the Chargers. A new head coach was stepping in, but Jim Harbaugh has brought fresh energy to the team, placing the postseason within reach for Los Angeles.

Report: Chargers attempt to sign new wide receiver for Justin Herbert

According to NFL Media, the Chargers now have a 94% chance of making the 2024 playoffs. A crucial victory in Week 16 boosted their odds, pushing the Broncos down to the 7th AFC seed.

Jim Harbaugh has constructed an impressive roster around Justin Herbert, showcasing his strategic brilliance by elevating both the defense and offense.

While the Chargers are closing in on a playoff berth, their spot isn’t locked in yet. Harbaugh tried to strengthen their roster further for a postseason push. Unfortunately, his effort was a failure.

As per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Chargers submitted a claim for wide receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers from the Ravens. Unfortunately, the Texans, holding waiver priority, snagged him first.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) leaves the football field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Texans’ priority stems from the aggregate winning percentage of their opponents. Houston’s rivals have a 110-114 record, compared to the Chargers’ 114-110.

Who are the Chargers’ current wide receivers?

The Chargers underwent a significant offensive overhaul this season. With Mike Williams and Keenan Allen departing, Jim Harbaugh was tasked with rebuilding the receiving corps for Justin Herbert.

Fortunately, Harbaugh succeeded. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Joshua Palmer have stepped up admirably, helping Herbert and positioning the Chargers on the brink of clinching a playoff spot.

