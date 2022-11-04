Arizona will visit Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a matchup with a lot of implications for Utah, the Utes host Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Utah are the No.14 ranked team with a 6-2 record and still have a great shot to clinch a ticket for the Pac 12 Championship Game. In order to do so, the Utes must win very remaining date on their schedule: Arizona, Stanford, Oregon and Colorado. In this matchup, Utah are a 14-point favorite at home and lead the all-time series 25-19-2. The key meeting will be in two weeks against the No.8 Ducks. A really important issue is the health status of QB Cameron Rising, who missed last week's game against Washington State (left knee). He should be able to play.

Meanwhile, Arizona are on three-game losing streak with a 3-5 record. The Wildcats have lost the last five meetings between these two teams. QB Jayden de Laura has been very solid commanding the third best passing offense in the country. This is the second game of a brutal three-match stretch for Arizona: USC, Utah and UCLA.

Utah vs Arizona: Date

The Arizona Wildcats visit the Utah Utes in Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Utah vs Arizona: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Utah vs Arizona in the US

