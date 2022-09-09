Wake Forest's star quarterback Sam Hartman is back after a serious injury in this Week 2 matchup against Vanderbilt. Here you can check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Vanderbilt vs Wake Forest: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2 in the US

Vanderbilt and Wake Forest will face off in a match with all the attention around one name in Week 2 of 2022 NCAA College Football season: Sam Hartman. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Vanderbilt has already a 2-0 record after defeating Hawaii (63-10) and Elon (42-31). Nevertheless, Clark Lea's team will be the clear underdog at home. By the way, the Commodores hadn't started a season with two wins since 2018.

Wake Forest is now a Top 25 team in the nation after starting the season with a 44-10 victory against VMI. On that game, the Deamon Deacons star quarterback, Sam Hartman, was unavailable because of a blood clot near his collarbone. When everyone expected Hartman to be also out for Week 2, meaning Mitch Griffis time will continue, the team captain is back for the trip to Nashville. Hartman has received the medical permission to take the field making Wake Forest now a 12.5-point favorite. With Hartman as their leader, Wake Forest earned a spot last year in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game and a place in the Gator Bowl (which they won 38-10 against Rutgers).

Vanderbilt vs Wake Forest: Date

Wake Forest will visit Vanderbilt on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season Saturday, September 10 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

Vanderbilt vs Wake Forest: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Wake Forest in the US

The matchup between Vanderbilt and Wake Forest in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don’t want to miss the game in the United States is the SEC Network.