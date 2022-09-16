Wake Forest and Liberty will clash in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Wake Forest go for their third consecutive victory against the Liberty Flames in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

At the moment, Wake Forest have lived up to the expectations as one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). As a 16.5-point favorites, the Demon Deacons cannot fail at home considering next week they'll have one of the toughest showdowns of the season: Clemson. Wake Forest lead the series with the Flames 2-0 and right now they're the No.19 ranked team in the nation after wins against Vanderbilt and VMI.

Meanwhile, Liberty might achieve a historic feat with a triumph at Wake Forest. The Flames are going for a third consecutive 3-0 start and that's something which has never occured in their football program. Liberty's defense has been the focal point during the first two games of the season with nine takeaways: three interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

Wake Forest vs Liberty: Date

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Liberty Flames in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 5 PM (ET). The game will be played at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Wake Forest vs Liberty: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

How to watch Wake Forest vs Liberty in the US

Wake Forest will face Liberty in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option to tune the broadcast in the United States is the ACC Network.