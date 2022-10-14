Washington and Arizona meet in a classic Pac-12 matchup in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Washington will host Arizona in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Washington suffered a major upset last week against Arizona State (45-38) and now will try to snap a two-game losing streak. Michael Penix Jr was injured and struggled on that game, but he should be fine to face Arizona. Overall, the quarterback has been solid with 2044 yards, 16 touchdowns, only 4 interceptions and a 153.5 rating. As a consequence of this slump, the Huskies are no longer a Top 25 team in the national polls.

Arizona are a 14-point underdog at Washington after a very inconsistent start of the season with a 3-3 record. Furthermore, the Wildcats have lost the last five meetings between these two teams and will face the second best passing offense in the country. After Washington, it won't get easier for Arizona considering they'll have a brutal stretch against three Top 20 teams: USC, Utah and UCLA.

Washington vs Arizona: Date

The Arizona Wildcats will visit the Washington Huskies in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 5:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Washington vs Arizona: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Washington vs Arizona in the US

Washington and Arizona clash in a crucial duel within the Pac-12 as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is the Pac 12 Network.