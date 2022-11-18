Washington try to continue their hot streak when they host Colorado at Husky Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Washington, one of the best teams in the last month, face off with Colorado at Husky Stadium in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Last week, Washington shocked the entire Pac-12 by beating Oregon in a 37-34 thriller and drastically changed the race for the College Football Playoffs. The Huskies have an impressive 8-2 record and four consecutive victories (Arizona, California, Oregon State and Oregon). Now, as the No.15 ranked team in the nation, they should take care of business at home as a 31-point favorite against Colorado. In an amazing turn of events, Washington are still very much alive in the fight for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. QB Michael Penix Jr is having a superb season and could break the school's record for passing yards in a season.

Colorado are going for a major upset on the road against a top contender in the conference. The Buffaloes have a disappointing 1-9 record and are just trying to finish their year on a good note. In all their nine losses, Colorado had allowed at least 38 points. That's just incredible and worrying.

Washington vs Colorado: Date

The Washington Huskies host the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 19 at 9 PM (ET). The game will be played at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Washington vs Colorado: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Washington vs Colorado in the US

Colorado will travel to Washington in Week 12 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Pac 12 Network.