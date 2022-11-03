Washington will host Oregon State at Husky Stadium in a Pac-12 Conference battle on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season is entering its last part, so this Week 10 game could be decisive for these teams. In this case, Washington will clash with Oregon State at Husky Stadium to determine which side stays on top of the other. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (free trial).

Washington had a very good season so far. They fell a bit behind with two consecutive losses, but they were able to get back on track thanks to two consecutive wins that put them at 6-2. Although there is one area where they have been completely unstoppable and that is playing at home. The Huskies have been basing most of their success in what they do in front of their fans, proved by their perfect record of 5-0.

This match gets even more interesting when seeing that Oregon State are also rolling. The Beavers arrive to this crucial contest with a 6-2 overall mark, powered by a three-game winning streak. They also snapped out of a bad streak of two defeats in a row, so they are now ready to finish the season the best way possible. One thing that could collaborate to make it a better game is that both teams come to this duel from a bye week.

Washington vs Oregon State: Date

Washington will play against Oregon State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Friday, November 4 at 10:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Washington vs Oregon State: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Washington vs Oregon State in the US

The game between Washington and Oregon State on Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ESPN2 is another option.

