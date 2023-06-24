This weekend the 2023 Nascar Cup Series will present the Ally 400, and here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Ally 400 online free in the US on Fubo]

A new race of the 2023 season is about to begin, and the drivers are gearing up for a challenging and demanding competition at the Nashville Superspeedway. At this point, 10 drivers have already secured at least one victory, which means more than half of the playoff spots have been claimed.

Among those who are yet to win a race but are expected to do so soon is Ross Chastain. Considering his impressive performance last year, he is considered a strong contender for a victory. He has a golden opportunity in this race as he will start in the first position on the starting grid. Tyler Reddick, one of the ten winners this season, will be right behind Chastain.

When will Ally 400 take place?

The Nascar Cup Series Ally 400 will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee this Sunday, June 25 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Ally 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Ally 400

This Nascar Cup Series Ally 400 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC.