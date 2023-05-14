Andrey Rublev will play against Davidovich Fokina for the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a match between two players that come from having very complicated round two matches, but in which they were always in control, so it could be said that the confrontation between the two is the first important challenge that both will have in this 2023 Italian Open in search of the fourth round.

On Davidovich Fokina‘s side, he comes from defeating Argentine Guido Pela 6-0, 7-6; while in the case of Andrey Rublev, he eliminated the Slovakian Molcan also in two sets 6-3, 6-4. The Russian and the Spanish will face each other for the third time. The first two matches were won by Rublev.

When will Andrey Rublev vs Davidovich Fokina be played?

The match for the third round of the 2023 Italian Open between Andrey Rublev and Davidovich Fokina will take place this Monday, May 15 at 6:15 AM (ET).

Andrey Rublev vs Davidovich Fokina: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 AM

CT: 5:15 AM

MT: 4:15 AM

PT: 3:15 AM

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs Davidovich Fokina

This match for third round of the 2023 Italian Open between Andrey Rublev and Davidovich Fokina can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis TV.