Following the footsteps of Argentine players that left their mark on the tennis world, Tomas Martín Etcheverry is a man on a mission. Here, check out everything you need to know about him such as his age, girlfriend and more.

Argentina has produced some of the best talent in tennis, players such as Juan Martin del Potro, Gabriela Sabatini, Guillermo Vilas, Gisela Duko, Diego Schwartzman and more. However, there’s new talent coming from the South American country, such as Tomas Etcheverry.

While he has been playing professionally for seven years, he has been able to really make progress in recent times. He made his breakthrough into the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings in April 2022, and this year he is now into the Top 60.

He has also reached his first two ATP Tour finals this year, in Santiago (which he lost to Nicolas Jarry) and in Houston (l. to Frances Tiafoe). However, if he keeps improving, he will reach many more. Check out everything you need to learn about him.

How old is Tomas Martin Etcheverry?

Tomas Martin Etcheverry was born on July 18, 1997. He is 23 years old. He is from La Plata, Argentina and has been playing professionally since 2017. He has been rapidly climbing the ATP Rankings, with a career high of World No. 59.

How tall is Tomas Etcheverry?

He is 6’5’’ tall, or 196 cm, per the ATP Tour official website. He is right-handed and has a two-handed backhand, as most players on tour. One of the things he is known for is his calm approach to the game, as he has never broken a racquet.

Who is Tomas Martin Etcheverry’s coach?

He is coached by Argentinian Walter Grinovero, who also played professionally and reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 566, according to the ITF Tennis. He has trained many players such as Máximo Gonzalez, Juan Pablo Brzezicki, Agustín Calleri, Juan Martín Aranguren, Cristian Garin, Gonzalo Lama and Nicolás Jarry.

Does Tomas Etcheverry have a girlfriend?

Yes, Tomas Etcheverry has a girlfriend and her name is Belen Raimondi. They always post pictures of each other on Instagram, and she seems very supportive of him and his career. They have been seeing each other for a while now.

What are Tomas Etcheverry’s socials?

He is very active on Instagram, in which he has been posting images about how many points he’s missing to number one, which has gathered him a lot of followers online. His user is @tomasetcheverry123.