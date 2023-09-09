Watch Charleston Southern vs Clemson for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Charleston Southern and Clemson meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The home team is ready to crush an underdog. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Charleston Southern vs Clemson online free in the US on Fubo]

The Buccaneers won the first game of the season against North Greenville by 13-10, it was a humble victory but at least they started the season well by winning at home.

The Tigers were not as lucky as they lost to Duke on the road by 7-28 in what was a disastrous game where the Tigers’ defensive line broke down several times.

When will Charleston Southern vs Clemson be played?

Charleston Southern and Clemson play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 9 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers want to win against an underdog to regain their favorite spirit.

Charleston Southern vs Clemson: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Charleston Southern vs Clemson in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Charleston Southern and Clemson at the Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Saturday, September 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ACCN.