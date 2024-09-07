Trending topics:
NFL News: Chris Jones sends big warning to Ravens after Chiefs controversial win in Week 1

Chris Jones made a bold prediction after the Chiefs got a big win against the Ravens in Week 1.

Chris Jones defensive tackle of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesChris Jones defensive tackle of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Last season, Chris Jones was a key factor for the Kansas City Chiefs to win a second consecutive Super Bowl. In reward, the star defensive player got a massive five-year, $158 million contract extension.

That motivation showed up in Week 1 against Baltimore with Jones producing chaos for the Ravens’ offensive line. Although Lamar Jackson delivered thanks to his running skills, the reigning MVP was never comfortable in the pocket.

Now, after a very controversial ending in the NFL opener, Jones sent a big warning about what’s coming next in the AFC. Yes. A possible rematch between Lamar and Patrick Mahomes.

Will Chiefs and Ravens will play again in 2024 season?

After the Chiefs beat the Ravens in Week 1, the only chance for a rematch is in the playoffs. Last year, Kansas City won the AFC Championship Game 17-10 at Baltimore. Chris Jones believes a new chapter in the rivalry is unavoidable.

“That’s a playoff caliber team right there with an MVP quarterback and we look forward to seeing them later on down the road. We knew it was going to be a tough battle. We were able to hold on. We’re greedy. We’re always fighting.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

