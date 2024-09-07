Chris Jones made a bold prediction after the Chiefs got a big win against the Ravens in Week 1.

Last season, Chris Jones was a key factor for the Kansas City Chiefs to win a second consecutive Super Bowl. In reward, the star defensive player got a massive five-year, $158 million contract extension.

That motivation showed up in Week 1 against Baltimore with Jones producing chaos for the Ravens’ offensive line. Although Lamar Jackson delivered thanks to his running skills, the reigning MVP was never comfortable in the pocket.

Now, after a very controversial ending in the NFL opener, Jones sent a big warning about what’s coming next in the AFC. Yes. A possible rematch between Lamar and Patrick Mahomes.

Will Chiefs and Ravens will play again in 2024 season?

After the Chiefs beat the Ravens in Week 1, the only chance for a rematch is in the playoffs. Last year, Kansas City won the AFC Championship Game 17-10 at Baltimore. Chris Jones believes a new chapter in the rivalry is unavoidable.

“That’s a playoff caliber team right there with an MVP quarterback and we look forward to seeing them later on down the road. We knew it was going to be a tough battle. We were able to hold on. We’re greedy. We’re always fighting.”