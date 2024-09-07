NFL News: Robert Saleh clarifies situation about Aaron Rodgers' Jets teammate

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided clarity regarding the status of an Aaron Rodgers teammate just hours before the game between against San Francisco 49ers.

The New York Jets are gearing up to kick off the 2024 NFL season, and head coach Robert Saleh is focused on assembling the best possible team to support star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in their upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers next Monday.

Saleh has faced the usual challenges of managing a deep roster, but a particular issue has arisen with uncertainties surrounding Haason Reddick’s availability. “It would be fair to say that Reddick won’t be playing against San Francisco,” stated the Jets’ head coach.

The linebacker joined the New York team in April from the Philadelphia Eagles, but his inability to play is due to a lack of agreement on a new contract. As a result, the 29-year-old missed training sessions and the preseason, even going so far as to request a trade.

Head coach Saleh had previously mentioned that Reddick would be welcomed with open arms once the situation is resolved and he reports for duty. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to Reddick’s addition, hoping to benefit from the linebacker’s experience and support.

Reddick’s contract situation with Jets

Reddick wants to renegotiate and secure a new contract with the Jets, distinct from his current deal of $14.25 million in non-guaranteed money for the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract.

The former Arizona Cardinals is currently the 20th highest-paid defensive player based on annual average and aims to significantly improve his status. He has even requested a trade due to the critical situation, but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said that the request was not accommodated and that negotiations are underway.

Reddick’s pressure tactics have not yielded positive results, as he has accumulated over $1 million in mandatory fines for missing summer training sessions, along with additional penalties for absences from other events.

The potential impact of Haason Reddick

The contribution of the linebacker, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, could be significant for the New York Jets’ new season. Reddick has accumulated 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons, the fourth highest total in the league.