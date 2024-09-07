Following Wilson's injury: Will HC Tomlin name Justin Fields as starter QB in Week 1 for Steelers?

Due to veteran Russell Wilson's injury, the talented Justin Fields is on track to be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in Week 1.

The start of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers hasn’t gone as smoothly as hoped. The injury to Russell Wilson, who was set to be the starting quarterback in Week 1, has forced Mike Tomlin to reconsider his game plan. Will Justin Fields ultimately start the game in Wilson’s absence?

The Atlanta Falcons are set to be the first opponent on the horizon for the Steelers, who are aiming to become a strong Super Bowl contender after many years. However, the injury to one of their key stars has thrown a wrench into all the preparation leading up to the debut.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who used his X (formerly Twitter) platform, the situation regarding who will start the season for the Steelers is as follows: “It does feel like right now with Justin Fields getting the majority of the reps the last two days that he’s well positioned to play. They’re leaving the door open for Russell, so we’ll see what happens over the next 12 hours.”

While it seems that Justin Fields would be the natural replacement for Wilson in the debut, Coach Mike Tomlin has not ruled out the possibility of the former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback being available to face the Falcons. They will wait until the last moment to make a final decision on who will take the field.

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Russell Wilson’s injury

Following comments made by Coach Mike Tomlin to the press, it was revealed that Russell Wilson has been dealing with calf tightness, raising doubts about his availability as the starter in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

His health will be evaluated until the last moment to determine if he will be able to play in the Steelers‘ season opener. If not, it is likely that Justin Fields will start the game.

Although his condition is not severe, it’s a nagging issue he has been dealing with for some time. The decision has been made to prioritize his health and assess right before the game whether he will be able to play.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A tough start to the season for the Steelers

The Steelers are one of those traditional franchises that fans are used to seeing competing in the NFL playoffs. However, they’ve been far from the spotlight for some time. That’s why Mike Tomlin’s squad is going all out to reclaim their former glory.

After a challenging debut against the Atlanta Falcons, the Steelers will face a series of games to determine if they are true contenders for a deep playoff run or, conversely, if they will once again fall short of fan expectations.

Week 2 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

