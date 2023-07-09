Christopher Eubanks will play against Stefanos Tsitsipas for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has faced a challenging path to reach the fourth round of the tournament. Right from the first round, he encountered formidable opponents such as Dominic Thiem, followed by Andy Murray. In the third round, Tsitsipas faced Laslo Djere and emerged victorious in three sets, the only match he managed to win in straight sets.

Having overcome such tough duels, the Greek now aims to advance to the quarterfinals. To achieve this, he must defeat American player Christopher Eubanks, who has also endured a difficult journey to reach the fourth round. Interestingly, this match will mark the first-ever meeting between Tsitsipas and Eubanks, adding an element of intrigue to their clash on the court.

When will Christopher Eubanks vs Stefanos Tsitsipas be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Christopher Eubanks and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place this Monday, July 10 at 7:15 AM.

Christopher Eubanks vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Christopher Eubanks and Stefanos Tsitsipas can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.