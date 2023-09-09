The final of the US Open 2023 has a matchup between powerful players. This confrontation has Coco Gauff meeting Aryna Sabalenka. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Gauff is living up to all the expectations placed on her despite her young age, showcasing her immense talent. Her run to the final has been impressive so far, highlighted by a victory in straight sets in the semifinal against Karolina Muchova.

Sabalenka was already going to face a crowd against her, anyway given that she was on the other side of Gauff, but her semifinal victory added drama because it prevented a full American matchup. She managed to come back from a 0-6, 3-5 to defeat Madison Keys with a pair of tiebreaks.

When will Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka be played?

Coco Gauff will play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the US Open 2023 this Saturday, September 9. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

*It’s the second match of the session after the mixed doubles final, scheduled to start at 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

The match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.