Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune will face against each other for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Undoubtedly, one of the most intriguing matches in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2023, since it will feature two strong contenders, both candidates to beamong the best four of the tournament. On one side, there will be Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated Frances Tiafoe with surprising ease in the previous round.

While a more challenging match was expected against the world number 10, Dimitrov managed to comfortably seal the victory in straight sets without facing significant obstacles. However, his upcoming opponent, Holger Rune, ranked sixth in the world, poses a formidable challenge. The Danish recently won a tough battle against Davidovich Fokina, indicating his form and determination in the tournament.

When will Grigor Dimitrov vs Holger Rune be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune will take place this Monday, July 10 at 11:15 AM.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Holger Rune: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:15 AM

CT: 10:15 AM

MT: 9:15 AM

PT: 8:15 AM

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs Holger Rune

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.