Jannik Sinner will play against Roman Safiulin for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Jannik Sinner‘s journey in Wimbledon 2023 has been truly remarkable. He has displayed exceptional form, having lost only one set in four matches, which means three of those victories coming in straight sets. This impressive performance positions him as a strong candidate to secure a spot among the top four in the tournament.

However, Sinner‘s upcoming match will not be an easy one, as he will be facing the tournament’s notable surprise, Roman Safiulin, currently ranked 92nd in the world.The Russian has exhibited remarkable performances thus far, even eliminating formidable opponents like Shapovalov. With such success, he aims to deliver a significant blow against the eighth-ranked Italian player.

When will Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiulin be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Jannik Sinner and Roman Safiulin will take place this Tuesday, July 11 at 9:15 AM.

Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiulin: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:15 AM

CT: 8:15 AM

MT: 7:15 AM

PT: 6:15 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Roman Safiulin

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Jannik Sinner and Roman Safiulin be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.