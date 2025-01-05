Which team has the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The participation for several teams this season has already ended, and due to their poor campaigns, they no longer have a chance to fight for a playoff spot. Some franchises are slowly starting to think ahead, with the 2025 NFL Draft as their main focus. The question in this case is: who holds the valuable #1 pick?

As Week 18 began, several teams were in the running to secure the #1 pick in the Draft. However, due to some surprising results, it will ultimately be the Tennessee Titans who have the privilege of making this crucial decision.

The New England Patriots’ victory in Foxboro against the Bills, combined with the simultaneous home loss of the Titans to the Houston Texans, dropped Tennessee to a position where they now have the opportunity to make the first overall pick.

Jerod Mayo’s team now falls to the fourth spot in the Draft, something that many questioned beforehand: whether it was necessary to secure a win for sports pride or, on the other hand, lose to the Bills and land the best pick.

Will Levis #8 and John Ojukwu #61 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The top spots in the Draft

Although the final positions for all the picks in the upcoming NFL Draft are yet to be determined, teams that will have the opportunity to select before others are slowly beginning to emerge.

It is already known that the Titans will kick off this important event by being the first to make the decision on which College Football player they will add to their roster. What remains to be seen is the order of the teams that will follow them.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns secured the second position, while the New York Giants round out the top three.

Which position will the Titans strengthen?

Although there is still time to make a final decision, it is clear that the Titans have had weaknesses in several areas throughout the season. However, the quarterback position is likely to be a consideration.

That being said, this year in the NCAAF, several top prospects have emerged at the quarterback position, giving Tennessee a wide range of options. Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Dillon Gabriel, Jalen Milroe, and Quinn Ewers are among the names being considered as potential high picks in the upcoming draft.