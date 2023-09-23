The event doesn’t have the same expectations in its sixth edition as it had in others because there are significant players missing the Laver Cup. This matchup has a large dose of Americans representing Team World to follow. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the matches for free.

[Watch Laver Cup online free in the US on Fubo]

There has always been a massive gap in talent in favor of Team Europe since the tournament was founded, with the brightest stars representing them. However, this year the group is comprised of Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Gael Monfils, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Arthur Fils.

Meanwhile, Team World wants to win its second consecutive title, with several players coming off good hard-court seasons. In the lineup there is a clear component as four of the six assets are from the same country. Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Francisco Cerundolo were the representatives selected.

When will Laver Cup 2023 be played?

Day 2 of the Laver Cup 2023 is scheduled for this Saturday, September 23. The matchups will be played at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver.

Day 2 of the Laver Cup 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

*There is another match in the day session, while another singles matchup and a doubles are programmed for the night shift starting at 10:00 PM (ET).

How to watch Day 2 of the Laver Cup 2023 in the US

The Day 2 of the Laver Cup 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.