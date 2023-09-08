Ben Shelton is the future of American tennis after brilliant performances at the 2023 US Open. There’s no question that Carlos Alcaraz is the leader of the next generation, but this youngster could also be a threat to dominate tennis.

After the retirement of legendary names such as Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier or Andy Roddick, the United States haven’t found their big star. Shelton could be the answer.

So, the big question is if Ben Shelton could be ready for Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz or at least start to fight among players such as Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev or Jannik Sinner.

How old id Ben Shelton?

Ben Shelton is 20 years old. He was born on October 9, 2022.

Who are Ben Shelton parents?

Ben Shelton is the son of former professional tennis player Bryan Shelton. Ben’s dad is famous because of his prominent career as tennis coach at Georgia Tech and then with the University of Florida. Lisa Witsken Shelton is his mother and she was a tremendous tennis player at the junior level.

What nationality is Ben Shelton?

Ben Shelton was born in Atlanta, Georgia. That’s why he’s the biggest hope for the United States in tennis. By the way, he will represent Team World at this year’s Laver Cup which will be played in Vancouver, Canada.

Where did Ben Shelton grow up?

Ben Shelton grew mostly on Florida where he became a sensation after winning two national championships for the Gators. Though his parents had an obvious tennis influence, Ben wanted to play football when he was a kid. However, at 12-years old, he changed his mind and started to be coached by his father.

What is Ben Shelton’s ranking?

Ben Shelton is currently No. 47 in the ATP rankings, but his performance at the US Open will produce a big leap for him. Shleton’s best place at the list came on May of 2023 at No.35.

Who is Ben Shelton’s girlfriend?

Anna Hall is the girlfriend of Ben Shelton. She is an heptathlete for Team USA and met Shelton when they were both studying at the University of Florida. A few months ago, Hall won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

How many tournaments Ben Shelton won?

Believe or not, Ben Shelton has never won a tournament in his professional career and has never reached a final in the ATP Tour. The young star could get both milestones checked at the US Open to become one of the few players to win a first career title overall in a Grand Slam.