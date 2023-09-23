The event has created excitement for the fans despite not having the best players on the tour like other editions. This matchup still boasts plenty of talent in both Laver Cup teams. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the matches for free.

[Watch Laver Cup online free in the US on Fubo]

There has been a growing interest in the competition after its debut in 2017, but the format isn’t easy to understand as it doesn’t follow a regular counting system. Victories on day 1 award one point, winning on day 2 gives two points and each match conquered on day 3 produces three points.

On this final day the action opens with a doubles match, which is also the only guaranteed encounter. Teams must reach 13 points to be declared the winners, so everything depends on how the tournament is developing. If required, the other three confrontations are singles.

When will Laver Cup 2023 be played?

Day 3 of the Laver Cup 2023 is scheduled for this Sunday, September 24. The matchups will be played at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver.

Day 3 of the Laver Cup 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

*There isn’t a night session on this day

How to watch Day 3 of the Laver Cup 2023 in the US

Day 3 of the Laver Cup 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.