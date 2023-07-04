Leylah Fernandez will play against Caroline Garcia for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Garcia online free in the US on Fubo]

An intriguing match awaits in the second round, featuring the world’s number 5 player, Caroline Garcia. In her first-round encounter, Garcia displayed composure as she secured a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Katie Volynets. With her impressive performance, the French player is considered one of the favorites to progress to the later stages of the tournament.

However, standing in her way is the formidable Canadian player, Leylah Fernandez. She, in contrast to Garcia, faced a tough challenge in her previous match, prevailing with a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win against Ukrainian Baindl. Now, the Canadian aims to surprise the 5th-ranked player in the world.

When will Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Garcia be played?

The match for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Leylah Fernandez and Caroline Garcia will take place this Wednesday, July 5 at 6:00 AM.

Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Garcia: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

How to watch Leylah Fernandez vs Caroline Garcia

This match for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Leylah Fernandez and Caroline Garcia be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.