Wimbledon is probably the most emblematic tournament in the tennis season, with a long and rich history. All players dream of achieving glory in this tournament, and that is why great games often take place. And so you don’t miss anything, here we tell you how to watch the tournament in the United States.

Among the women’s competitors, Yelena Rybakina holds the title as the defending champion, having emerged victorious in the previous edition of the tournament. However, the record for the most Wimbledon titles among women is held by the legendary Martina Navratilova, whose exceptional career saw her claim the prestigious title on multiple occasions.

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic currently holds the distinction of being the defending champion. Having triumphed in the previous year’s tournament, Djokovic continues to cement his status as one of the game’s greats. However, the all-time record for the most Wimbledon titles among men belongs to the remarkable Roger Federer, who has an impressive collection of victories at this prestigious event.

TV for the United States

In the United States, you can watch this tournament through Fubo (free trial) as a free option. Other options are Tennis Channel, ABC and ESPN.