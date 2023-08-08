Watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 National Bank Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas play against Gael Monfils in what will be the second round of the 2023 National Bank Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The tournament’s inauguration will feature one of the leading contenders for the championship title, Stefanos Tsitsipas. His qualification among the top 8 best contenders has granted him a direct entry into the second round of the tournament. With aspirations to commence his tournament journey on a high note, the Greek player is set to face the challenge of Gael Monfils.

The French player secured his place in the second round by defeating Christopher Eubanks in the initial stage. This impending match will mark their fourth encounter, with Tsitsipas holding two victories thus far, compared to Monfils‘ single triumph.

When will Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils be played?

The match for the second round of the 2023 National Bank Open between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils will take place this Wednesday, August 9 at 12:00 PM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils

This match for the second round of the 2023 National Bank Open final between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.