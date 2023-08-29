Watch United States vs Jordan for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 FIBA World Cup

United States face Jordan in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch United States vs Jordan in the US on Fubo]

It is the third game of the group stage for the American team, who have already secured their place in the next round by winning their first two games convincingly. Although this third game is essentially for statistical purposes, they aim to finish as high as possible.

Their opponents will be Jordan, who put up a valiant fight in their first two games but were unable to secure a victory that would ignite their hopes of advancing to the next round. A win would offer them a slim chance, which is why they will be pursuing it. However, they are aware of the substantial superiority of their rivals.

When will United States vs Jordan be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage between United States and Jordan will be played this Wednesday, August 30 at 04:40 PM (ET).

United States vs Jordan: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:40 AM

CT: 3:40 AM

MT: 2:40 AM

PT: 1:40 AM

How to watch United States vs Jordan

This 2023 FIBA World Cup game between United States and Jordan will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN2.