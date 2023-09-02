Watch United States vs Lithuania for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 FIBA World Cup

United States and Lithuania face off in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup second group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch United States vs Lithuania FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

The United States has advanced steadily in this world championship, winning their games convincingly and with a significant margin over their rivals. Of course, they aim to maintain this momentum, even though they are now facing their toughest challenge yet.

Their opponents will be Lithuania, one of the top contenders to reach the final stages. Like the Americans, the Lithuanians enter this game unbeaten, having won all their matches decisively. They hope to surprise the United States, knowing that they are the underdogs in this matchup.

When will United States vs Lithuania be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup second group stage between United States and Lithuania will be played this Sunday, September 3 at 8:40 AM (ET).

United States vs Lithuania: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:40 AM

CT: 7:40 AM

MT: 6:40 AM

PT: 5:40 AM

How to watch United States vs Lithuania

This 2023 FIBA World Cup game between United States and Lithuania will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN2.