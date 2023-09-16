Watch Western Kentucky vs Ohio State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Western Kentucky and Ohio State meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The home team knows that the visitors are willing to defend their streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Western Kentucky vs Ohio Stateonline free in the US on Fubo]

The Hilltoppers won during Weeks 1 and 2 against South Florida 41-24 and against Houston Christian 52-22, although those were small teams those victories were a sign that their offense line is in top shape.

The Buckeyes have a perfect record after a victory against Indiana 23-3 and another recent victory against underdogs Youngstown State (FCS) 35-7. They don’t play a conference team again until October 7th.

When will Western Kentucky vs Ohio State be played?

Western Kentucky and Ohio State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 16 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Both teams know that winning a third game would be perfect for their records.

Western Kentucky vs Ohio State: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Western Kentucky vs Ohio State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Western Kentucky and Ohio State at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, September 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.