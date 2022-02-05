The Winter Olympics 2022 are being held in Beijing, China. Only 12 countries have held the Winter Games in all history. Here, check out which one has hosted the most.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics officially started on Friday, February 4, after the opening ceremony took place at the Beijing National Stadium. These are the 24th Winter Games in history. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch all of the competitions of the Winter Olympics on Peacock.

The very first Winter Olympics took place in Chamonix, France, in 1924. Since then, the Winter Olympics have evolved, including now 15 disciplines in seven sports. The original five were bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, Nordic skiing and skating. While now, there are others such as Alpine skiing, luge, short track speed skating, freestyle skiing, skeleton, and snowboarding.

In the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 different countries will try to bring home gold in 109 medal events. So far, only twelve countries have had the honor of hosting the competitions. Here, check out which is the one with the most Winter Games hosted.

Winter Olympics: Which countries have hosted the Winter Games?

The Winter Olympics have been hosted by 12 countries on three continents. The United States has hosted more Winter Games than any other country (four times): 1932 Lake Placid, 1960 Squaw Valley, 1980 Lake Placid and 2022 Salt Lake City.

The other countries that have hosted the Winter Olympics more than once are France (1924, 1968, and 1992), while Austria (1964 and 1976), Japan (1972 and 1998), Italy (1956 and 2006), Canada (1988 and 2010), Norway (1952 and 1994) and Switzerland (1928 and 1948) have hosted them twice each.

Germany (1936), Russia (2014), South Korea (2018) and the former Yugoslavia (1984) have held them once. China is hosting the Winter Olympics for the first time, but Beijing is the first city in history to have held both the Summer (2008) and the Winter Olympics. On the other hand, Italy will hold the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.