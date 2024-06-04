Alexander Zverev faces Alex de Minaur in the 2024 French Open semifinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur live for free in the USA: 2024 French Open

Alexander Zverev will face off against Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. Discover all the essential details here, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

World numbers 2 and 3, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, have reached the semifinals, meaning that two of the main candidates for the title are still in the race. Novak Djokovic, for his part, dropped out of the tournament after a marathon match against the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

This undoubtedly increases the chances for another of the great candidates, Alexander Zverev, who could reach the final without having to face the Serbian. To do so, he will have to win his tough confrontation against Alex de Minaur, who also knows he has a good chance after Djokovic’s exit and will seek to take advantage of it.

When will the Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur match be played?

The semifinal match of the 2024 French Open between Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur will take place this Wednesday, June 5 at 3:15 PM (ET).

Alex de Minaur of Australia – IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the semifinals of the 2024 French Open between Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.